Three Civilians Killed as Roadside Bomb Explodes in Northwestern Afghanistan - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A roadside bomb blast killed three civilians, including a child, in Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province early on Saturday, a local official told Sputnik.

The incident took place on the highway between the Qala-e-Naw area and the Abkamari district, Khudaidad Tayyab, the Abkamari district chief said.

"The bomb was planted by the Taliban to [attack] the security forces, and a child, a woman and a man were on a motorcycle and all three civilians [were] killed," Tayyab argued.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.