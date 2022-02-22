UrduPoint.com

Three Civilians Killed As Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Blew Up Explosive Device In DPR - DPR

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian sabotage groups on the Donetsk-Horlivka highway blew up a mine-explosive device, killing three civilians, DPR People's Militia Chief Eduard Basurin said on Tuesday.

"According to operational information, it became known that this morning, on February 22, Ukrainian sabotage groups detonated a mine-explosive device on the Donetsk-Horlivka highway. As a result of the terrorist act, three civilians were killed," Basurin said.

