Three Civilians Killed as Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Blew Up Explosive Device in DPR - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian sabotage groups on the Donetsk-Horlivka highway blew up a mine-explosive device, killing three civilians, DPR People's Militia Chief Eduard Basurin said on Tuesday.

