Three Civilians Killed In Bomb Blast In Central Afghanistan - Source

Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:31 PM

An explosion of a landmine planted in the Tirin Kut city of the Oruzgan province in the center of Afghanistan has killed three civilians, and left three others injured, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) An explosion of a landmine planted in the Tirin Kut city of the Oruzgan province in the center of Afghanistan has killed three civilians, and left three others injured, a local source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The local director for public health was among the injured, according to the source.

The source specified that the roadside bomb hit the director's car in the Garam Ab area east of the city.

