KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Three civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries after a motorcycle bomb went off near a prison in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman on Saturday, the governor's spokesman told Sputnik.

"A bomb blast in front of the Laghman General Prison left three civilians killed and four others, including prison director Noor Mohammad Niazi, injured," Asadullah Dawlatzai said, adding that it was a motorcycle bomb.

Locals told Sputnik that the explosion took place at 11 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT).

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.