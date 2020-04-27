UrduPoint.com
Three Civilians Killed In Israeli Rocket Attack On Syria's Damascus Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:48 PM

Three Civilians Killed in Israeli Rocket Attack on Syria's Damascus Province - Reports

Three civilians were killed and four others injured in an Israeli rocket attack on Syria's Damascus province, the state Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Three civilians were killed and four others injured in an Israeli rocket attack on Syria's Damascus province, the state Syrian Arab news Agency reported on Monday.

Residential buildings in the settlements of Hujeira and Adliyah were hit, the agency specified.

