Three civilians were killed and four others injured in an Israeli rocket attack on Syria's Damascus province, the state Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Three civilians were killed and four others injured in an Israeli rocket attack on Syria's Damascus province, the state Syrian Arab news Agency reported on Monday.

Residential buildings in the settlements of Hujeira and Adliyah were hit, the agency specified.