Three Civilians Killed in Landmine Blast in Western Yemen - Joint Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three civilians, including children, were killed in a landmine explosion in the Yemeni western province of Al Hudaydah, the press center of the country's Joint Forces affiliated with the central government announced on Monday.

The landmine was planted near houses in the district of Ad Durayhimi, south of the province's Al Hudaydah central city, the press center said.

The Yemeni forces hold the rival rebel Houthi movement responsible for the attack, according to the press service.

"The explosion resulted in the casualties of a citizen, Ahmed Ali al-Ahdal, and his two children, Abdo, 12, and Yacoub, 10," the service added, noting that the citizens were on their way to a hospital to receive medical treatment.