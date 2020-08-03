UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Civilians Killed In Landmine Blast In Western Yemen - Joint Forces

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Three Civilians Killed in Landmine Blast in Western Yemen - Joint Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three civilians, including children, were killed in a landmine explosion in the Yemeni western province of Al Hudaydah, the press center of the country's Joint Forces affiliated with the central government announced on Monday.

The landmine was planted near houses in the district of Ad Durayhimi, south of the province's Al Hudaydah central city, the press center said.

The Yemeni forces hold the rival rebel Houthi movement responsible for the attack, according to the press service.

"The explosion resulted in the casualties of a citizen, Ahmed Ali al-Ahdal, and his two children, Abdo, 12, and Yacoub, 10," the service added, noting that the citizens were on their way to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

Related Topics

Attack Al Hudaydah Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

6 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 13th batch of mech ..

6 minutes ago

With the support of Mohamed bin Zayed, Emirates Po ..

21 minutes ago

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

51 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.