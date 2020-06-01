Three Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan - Medical Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Three civilians, including a child, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, a medical source from a hospital in neighboring Paktia province told Sputnik on Monday.

"A woman, a driver and a child were killed and a another woman was injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Nazar Khan area of Andar district in Ghazni province this afternoon," the source said.

Andar district is located close to Paktika province where people also go for health care services.

Afghanistan has long been fighting the radical Taliban movement, which continues to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.