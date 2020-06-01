UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Civilians Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Central Afghanistan - Medical Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:33 PM

Three Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan - Medical Source

Three civilians, including a child, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, a medical source from a hospital in neighboring Paktia province told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Three civilians, including a child, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, a medical source from a hospital in neighboring Paktia province told Sputnik on Monday.

"A woman, a driver and a child were killed and a another woman was injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Nazar Khan area of Andar district in Ghazni province this afternoon," the source said.

Andar district is located close to Paktika province where people also go for health care services.

Afghanistan has long been fighting the radical Taliban movement, which continues to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Bomb Blast Washington Driver Ghazni Women From

Recent Stories

Railroad Bridge Linking Murmansk to Rest of Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Spain to Withdraw Troops From Iraqi Military Base ..

3 minutes ago

More Than 350 People Arrested in New York City Dur ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Exceeds 35,000 Ahead o ..

3 minutes ago

Horses beaten by pigeons to the sporting start lin ..

8 minutes ago

Rain, wind/thunderstorm forecast in Punjab

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.