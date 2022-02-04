UrduPoint.com

Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Explosive Device - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Explosive Device - Pentagon

Three civilians were killed as a result of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), detonating an explosive device during an US raid against him in Syria, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday, adding that 10 individuals were evacuated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Three civilians were killed as a result of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), detonating an explosive device during an US raid against him in Syria, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday, adding that 10 individuals were evacuated.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden announced that the US eliminated al-Qurayshi in a military operation in northwestern Syria last night. Biden added that all Americans have returned safely from the operation.

"Three innocent civilians were killed," Kirby said, noting that these were al-Qurayshi's wife and their two children.

Kirby added that "the calculated efforts" of the US forces "succeeded in protecting more than 10 women, children and babies."

