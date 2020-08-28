UrduPoint.com
Three Climate Activists Arrested Outside Main Shell Office In London- Extinction Rebellion

Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:13 PM

Three Climate Activists Arrested Outside Main Shell Office in London- Extinction Rebellion

Three climate activists were arrested on Friday outside the headquarters of the Shell oil company in south London, as the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) starts climate protests ahead of Tuesday's street demonstration in front of the UK Parliament, the group has announced

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Three climate activists were arrested on Friday outside the headquarters of the Shell oil company in south London, as the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) starts climate protests ahead of Tuesday's street demonstration in front of the UK Parliament, the group has announced.

"Three rebels have been arrested. Actions continue outside Shell HQ all day until 6pm. All welcome, bring a mask," XR's London branch said on Twitter.

Rupert Read, a spokesperson for the movement, told Sputnik that the reason for Friday's protest outside the oil firm is that "Shell has this year been running a massive advertising campaign pretending that if you buy their petrol you will not be harming the ecosphere."

"If Shell carries on with these greenwash lies, they can go to hell. If they want to change direction and embrace a planetary future, then that long path begins with telling the truth," he added.

Founded in 2018 in the UK, Extinction Rebellion describes itself as a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency.

Last year's protests saw parts of central London and other main UK cities brought to a standstill with widespread demonstrations, but the movement has been out of the streets since the COVID-19 lockdown measures were imposed in March.

XR is demanding that the government declare a climate and ecological emergency, act to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, and allow the creation of Citizens' Assembly to make decisions on climate and ecological justice.

