UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Climbers Dead In Italy, Slopes In Austria, Switzerland Hit By Avalanches - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

Three Climbers Dead in Italy, Slopes in Austria, Switzerland Hit by Avalanches - Reports

Bodies of three Italian climbers were found Thursday in the Italian alpine region of Abruzzo, media said as avalanches hit slopes in Austrian and Swiss Alps, according to other reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Bodies of three Italian climbers were found Thursday in the Italian alpine region of Abruzzo, media said as avalanches hit slopes in Austrian and Swiss Alps, according to other reports.

A couple fell to their deaths into a ravine after slipping on the snow as they ascended the Gran Sasso mountain, according to the Tgcom24 tv channel. A third climber survived and called for help.

Separately, the body of a woman who had been missing since Wednesday was found 8,200 feet up in the mountains after she set off to conquer the peak of Corno Grande.

Search and rescue operations are meanwhile underway in Austrian and Swiss Alps after a string of avalanches came down the skiing slopes in the morning following a day of heavy snow.

A wave of snow rolled down a ski area in the region of Oberalp Pass in the central Swiss canton of Uri at about 10:50 a.

m. (9:50 GMT), burying several people.

"Eyewitness accounts point to multiple people being buried under the snow. Two people with minor injuries have been found so far," cantonal police spokesman Reto Pfister said in a statement.

A search involving several helicopters is on in the Austrian Alps after three avalanches swept down ski slopes starting at around 10 a.m., the public broadcaster ORF reported.

The avalanches rolled down one after another from the slopes of the Ankogel, a popular Austrian skiing destination. Four people pulled themselves out after snow buried them below their waists.

The second avalanche was reported on the mount's northern slope, where three to four people were allegedly seen at the time. Three free riders triggered a smaller snowslide elsewhere in the area.

Related Topics

Police Snow Climber Alpine Canton Women Media TV From

Recent Stories

MS forms monitoring teams to improve Liaquat Unive ..

3 minutes ago

Beach sides will remain open for public on New Yea ..

3 minutes ago

UN Rapporteur Urges Probe in Saudi Chain of Comman ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges international community to wa ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan seeks media's role to counte ..

8 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.