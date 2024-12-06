Three Climbers Missing On New Zealand Peak Believed Dead: Police
Published December 06, 2024
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Three climbers who went missing on New Zealand's tallest mountain are believed to have fallen to their deaths, police said Friday.
The climbers were identified as Americans Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, along with a Canadian whose name has been withheld in accordance with the family's wishes.
The trio were reported missing five days ago after failing to return from a climb on Mount Cook, which rises to 3,700-metre (12,000 feet) on the South Island.
"We do not believe the men have survived. We believe they have taken a fall," local police inspector Vicki Walker said.
Dangerous weather had halted the search for three days, but on Friday conditions cleared enough to deploy a search helicopter and drones in the alpine terrain.
Search crews had previously recovered a jacket and ice axe among other items which police believe belonged to the climbers.
Drone footage on Friday also revealed footprints where police believe the trio had been traversing the slopes beneath the mountain's Zurbriggen Ridge.
"After reviewing the number of days the climbers have been missing, no communication, the items we have retrieved, and our reconnaissance today, we do not believe the men have survived," Walker said.
"This is certainly not the news we wanted to share today."
Walker added police would restart their search if fresh information or credible sightings were reported.
The families of all three climbers have been contacted.
A snow safety school in the United States paid tribute to Blair, calling him a "friend and colleague" in a social media post.
The loss "of such a wise and steady partner is devastating", the Silverton Avalanche School in Colorado said in a statement.
"He is loved and will be missed."
