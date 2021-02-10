Three COVID-19 Patients Die in Hospital in Moscow Region Due to Oxygen Outage

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) An oxygen shortage caused the deaths of three COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Odintsovo, a town in the Moscow region, the local department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In the Nikolskaya hospital in the city district of Odintsovo, according to preliminary data, three people died due to the halting of oxygen supply," the department's spokesperson said.

The spokesperson later said that a technical malfunction of equipment may have caused deaths at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Russian health watchdog Roszdravnadzor said that it would investigate the incident in Odintsovo.

The Nikolskaya hospital confirmed that there was a malfunction that caused an oxygen outage for 12 minutes but refuted the claims that deaths were caused by it. According to the hospital, two COVID-19 patients died after their condition worsened.