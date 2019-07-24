UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Croatian Soldiers Wounded In Taliban Attack In Kabul

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:17 PM

Three Croatian soldiers wounded in Taliban attack in Kabul

Three Croatian soldiers were seriously wounded in Kabul on Wednesday when their vehicle was hit by a Taliban suicide attacker, officials and the insurgents said

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Three Croatian soldiers were seriously wounded in Kabul on Wednesday when their vehicle was hit by a Taliban suicide attacker, officials and the insurgents said.

Croatia has about 100 troops deployed in Afghanistan as part of NATO's US-led Resolute Support mission, where coalition soldiers are helping train and advise local partners.

According to Croatian defence minister Damir Krsticevic, a suicide bomber was thought to have targeted the troops' armoured vehicle in the attack Wednesday morning.

"One soldier was seriously injured and his life is endangered," Krsticevic told reporters in Zagreb. He described the other two soldiers' wounds as serious but not life-threatening.

Croatian General Kresimir Tuskan said the troops had been working as part of a British-led special operations advisory group.

Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the blast had come from a car bomb.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack NATO Afghanistan Kabul Defence Minister Interior Ministry Vehicle Car Suicide Resolute Zagreb From

Recent Stories

Pakistan economic slowdown to continue, finds late ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 800,000 Captagon pills in Por ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Sierra L ..

10 minutes ago

DSC’s Nasser Al Rahma meets Dubai’s top young ..

10 minutes ago

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output ..

5 minutes ago

Governor condoles with Secretary Information KP ov ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.