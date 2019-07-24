UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Croatian Troops Injured In Suicide Attack In Kabul - Croatian Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:46 PM

Three Croatian Troops Injured in Suicide Attack in Kabul - Croatian Defense Minister

At least three Croatian soldiers from the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission were injured in a suicide attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) At least three Croatian soldiers from the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission were injured in a suicide attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said.

"Three Croatian soldiers serving in Afghanistan have been injured in an apparent attack by a suicide bomber on their convoy on Wednesday morning," Krsticevic told reporters.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the bombing, which they say was carried out by an explosive-laden vehicle in the capital's 15th district.

According to NATO data from June, at least 106 Croatian soldiers are currently serving in Afghanistan as a part of the Resolute Support Mission.

The attack comes less than a month after the Taliban's massive attack in the heart of Kabul, in which the group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul after detonating a car bomb.

A dozen people were killed and over a hundred were injured.

Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

US Special Representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is currently on an official visit to Kabul, where he has already met with President Ashraf Ghani and other high-ranking officials to discuss the Afghan peace process. The sides had already held several rounds of similar talks, which, while making significant progress, resulted in no breakthrough.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Suicide Attack Militants Russia Visit Vehicle Car Suicide Resolute Split Progress June Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

PCB Cricket Committee to meet on 2 August

8 minutes ago

Chairman SWC for completing welfare schemes in 3 m ..

6 seconds ago

DHO Qudratullah Jamali urges parents, scholars for ..

7 seconds ago

Matric supplementary exams to start from August 31 ..

9 seconds ago

PM’s US visit a great diplomatic achievement: Mi ..

17 minutes ago

Govt to introduce media courts

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.