Three Croatian Troops Injured in Suicide Attack in Kabul - Croatian Defense Minister

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) At least three Croatian soldiers from the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission were injured in a suicide attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said.

"Three Croatian soldiers serving in Afghanistan have been injured in an apparent attack by a suicide bomber on their convoy on Wednesday morning," Krsticevic told reporters.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the bombing, which they say was carried out by an explosive-laden vehicle in the capital's 15th district.

According to NATO data from June, at least 106 Croatian soldiers are currently serving in Afghanistan as a part of the Resolute Support Mission.

The attack comes less than a month after the Taliban's massive attack in the heart of Kabul, in which the group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul after detonating a car bomb.

A dozen people were killed and over a hundred were injured.

Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

US Special Representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is currently on an official visit to Kabul, where he has already met with President Ashraf Ghani and other high-ranking officials to discuss the Afghan peace process. The sides had already held several rounds of similar talks, which, while making significant progress, resulted in no breakthrough.