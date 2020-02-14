UrduPoint.com
Three-day "International Fire Safety And Security Expo 2020" Kicks Off In Bangladeshi Capital

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day fair titled "International Fire Safety and Security Expo 2020" has been kicked off in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka with a view to paving the way for sector insiders to experience the latest editions of innovations in protection and firefighting technology.

Bangladeshi Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Thursday inaugurated the fair which is being held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center also known as Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Center.

The fair showcases mainly a wide variety of made-in-China apparatus and equipment.

The country's biggest showcase for fire, safety and security sector was organized by Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB), a nonprofit trade organization, in association with Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defense and National Fire Protection Association (USA).

