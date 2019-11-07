Three-Day Nonproliferation Conference to Kick Off in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The three-day annual Moscow Nonproliferation Conference will begin in the Russian capital on Thursday, bringing together about 300 experts from 40 countries and relevant international organizations

According to the event's draft agenda, plenary sessions will be attended by high-ranking officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, the European External Action Service and the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, as well as leading researchers in areas related to arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Jo Chol Su, the director-general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's North American Department, are also set to take part in the conference, according to the embassies of the two countries.