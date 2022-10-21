UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, 10 Injured In Kiev's Attack On Civilian Crossing In Kherson Region - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Three Dead, 10 Injured in Kiev's Attack on Civilian Crossing in Kherson Region - Official

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Three people died, and ten others were injured in Ukraine's missile attack on a civilian crossing of the Dnieper river in the Kherson region, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Zaporizhzhia regional government, said on Friday.

Regional emergency services said earlier in the day that the Ukrainian military fired 12 HIMARS missiles on a civilian crossing of the river near the Antonivskyi Bridge in the Kherson region. Air defense systems shot down 11 missiles, and one missile hit an area close to the bridge.

"As a result of (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy terrorists' shelling of a crossing in Kherson, three people were killed, including children, and ten civilians were injured. Twenty vehicles were burned down," Rogov said on Telegram.

A spokesperson of the emergency services of the Kherson region told journalists that nine people were injured in the missile attack on the crossing.

"Nine people were injured as the result of an explosion near the Antonivskyi Bridge. All of the injured were taken to medical facilities in Kherson," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

