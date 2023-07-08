Open Menu

Three Dead, 14 Remain Under Rubble Following Building Collapse In Brazil - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Three Dead, 14 Remain Under Rubble Following Building Collapse in Brazil - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Three people have been killed, while another 14 remain under the rubble following a collapse of a building in the state of Pernambuco in northeastern Brazil, local media reported on Friday.

At least three people have died and two have been rescued, with another 14, including children, still remaining buried under the rubble, the G1 news portal reported, citing the local fire department.

A part of the building in the Janga suburb collapsed on Friday morning, the report said.

Emergency response teams as well as volunteers are reportedly working at the scene.

Related Topics

Fire Died Brazil Media

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

43 minutes ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

42 minutes ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

42 minutes ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

42 minutes ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

42 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

42 minutes ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

45 minutes ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

45 minutes ago
 US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Lo ..

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - ..

45 minutes ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

45 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

54 minutes ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World