Three Dead, 14 Remain Under Rubble Following Building Collapse in Brazil - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Three people have been killed, while another 14 remain under the rubble following a collapse of a building in the state of Pernambuco in northeastern Brazil, local media reported on Friday.

At least three people have died and two have been rescued, with another 14, including children, still remaining buried under the rubble, the G1 news portal reported, citing the local fire department.

A part of the building in the Janga suburb collapsed on Friday morning, the report said.

Emergency response teams as well as volunteers are reportedly working at the scene.