Three Dead, 15 Missing In Flooded Chinese Mine - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:35 PM

Three Dead, 15 Missing in Flooded Chinese Mine - Reports

Three miners died and 15 others went missing after a coal mine in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan was flooded on Saturday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Three miners died and 15 others went missing after a coal mine in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan was flooded on Saturday, media reported.

The accident took place at around 3 p.m.

(07:00 GMT) near the city of Yibin, China's CCTV news channel said. A search-and-rescue operation is underway.

Mine accidents are not uncommon in China. A roof collapse in Shaanxi province in January killed 21 people. The same number of miners died in Shandong province in October of last year when a rock burst destroyed a tunnel.

