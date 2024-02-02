Open Menu

Three Dead, 280 Injured In Huge Kenya Blaze

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Three dead, 280 injured in huge Kenya blaze

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A truck laden with gas canisters exploded in a densely populated area of the Kenyan capital, setting off a huge blaze that killed three people and injured 280, the government said Friday.

The blast ignited a huge ball of fire in a residential area in the southeast of Nairobi, ravaging many properties and vehicles and sending local residents running for their lives.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by around 9:00 am (0600 GMT), more than nine hours after it erupted in the Mradi area of Embakasi close to midnight on Thursday, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the blast, which media reports said could be heard several kilometres (miles) away.

Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector of Police, said a guard at the site where the explosion occurred had been arrested and that investigations were ongoing.

Beautician Vivian Njeri, 34, said she had just arrived home when the disaster struck, but managed to escape with injuries to her back and hands.

"We were running and screaming because there was fire all over outside," she told AFP from a tent outside a Nairobi hospital where victims were being treated.

Residents said they had long feared such a disaster, with gas trucks arriving every day in the Mradi area.

Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Maigua Mwaura said three Kenyans died and 280 others were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The explosion ignited a "huge ball of fire that spread widely", he said in a statement.

"Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses," he said.

"Sadly, residential houses in the neighbourhood also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night," he added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Osama Bin Laden Vehicles Died Douglas Nairobi SITE Gas Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur ..

Security forces kill 24 terrorists in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

29 minutes ago
 Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

2 hours ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

4 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

4 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

5 hours ago
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

5 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

6 hours ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

9 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

18 hours ago

More Stories From World