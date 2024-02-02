Three Dead, 280 Injured In Huge Kenya Blaze
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A truck laden with gas canisters exploded in a densely populated area of the Kenyan capital, setting off a huge blaze that killed three people and injured 280, the government said Friday.
The blast ignited a huge ball of fire in a residential area in the southeast of Nairobi, ravaging many properties and vehicles and sending local residents running for their lives.
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by around 9:00 am (0600 GMT), more than nine hours after it erupted in the Mradi area of Embakasi close to midnight on Thursday, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.
Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the blast, which media reports said could be heard several kilometres (miles) away.
Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector of Police, said a guard at the site where the explosion occurred had been arrested and that investigations were ongoing.
Beautician Vivian Njeri, 34, said she had just arrived home when the disaster struck, but managed to escape with injuries to her back and hands.
"We were running and screaming because there was fire all over outside," she told AFP from a tent outside a Nairobi hospital where victims were being treated.
Residents said they had long feared such a disaster, with gas trucks arriving every day in the Mradi area.
Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Maigua Mwaura said three Kenyans died and 280 others were rushed to hospital for treatment.
The explosion ignited a "huge ball of fire that spread widely", he said in a statement.
"Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses," he said.
"Sadly, residential houses in the neighbourhood also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night," he added.
