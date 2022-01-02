UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, 4 Injured In Shooting At New Year's Party In Mississippi - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Three Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at New Year's Party in Mississippi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Three people were killed and four others injured after a fight erupted at a New Year's party in the US city of Gulfport, Mississippi, local broadcaster WLOX reported on Saturday citing police.

According to authorities, several people opened fire at the party just minutes before midnight.

One of the injured is in critical condition. The investigation is underway.

