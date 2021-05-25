UrduPoint.com
Three Dead, 7 Injured In Fuel Tanker Explosion In Ghana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:47 PM

Three people were killed and seven others injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a road crash in Ghana, officials confirmed late Monday

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :-- Three people were killed and seven others injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a road crash in Ghana, officials confirmed late Monday.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said the tanker loaded with diesel traveling from Kumasi to Tepa skidded off the road in a sharp bend at Onyina Nofo, a community in Ghana's southern Ashanti region.

NADMO officials said the tanker exploded and burst into flames upon hitting the ground, resulting in deaths and injuries.

"A lot of houses have been burnt. Three people died, including the driver and his mate, as well as a two-year-old," Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, the director-general of NADMO, told media.

The organization was responding immediately with relief items for the displaced residents of the community, Agyemang-Prempeh added.

Desmond Ackah, spokesman for the Ghana National Fire Service in the Ashanti region, put the number of nearby houses razed by the fire at 10.

The bodies of the dead had been deposited at a morgue of a nearby hospital and the seven injured were also receiving treatment at the same facility, said Ackah.

