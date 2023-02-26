UrduPoint.com

Three Dead After African Union Helicopter Crashes In Somalia

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) A helicopter, flying a training exercise for the African Union's mission in Somalia, has crashed near the capital of Mogadishu, killing three and injuring eight other people on board.

"Regrettably, three of the eleven passengers on board lost their lives.

Eight injured officers have been evacuated to Mogadishu for urgent medical attention," the African Union transition mission ATMIS said.

The air disaster happened on Saturday near Baledogle, in the Lower Shabelle region, which is home to a US military airbase.

ATMIS said the casually evacuation training was a joint exercise that involved Somali army officers. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

