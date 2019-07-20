Three Dead After Light Jet Crashes Into German Store - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Three people died on Saturday after a light plane crashed into the facade of a building supplies store in southwestern Germany, local media said.

The individuals were inside the plane, which came down in the city of Bruchsal in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg shortly before 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT), the Bild newspaper said.

"There were three people in the aircraft, who did not survive the crash," police spokeswoman Marion Kaiser told the daily.

She said the jet was made of wood. The newspaper cited emergency services as saying it was leaking jet fuel.

It is unclear where the plane took off, the spokeswoman added. There is reportedly a small airfield near the retail store, Bauhaus, which was evacuated and cordoned off.