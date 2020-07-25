Three Dead After Light Jet Crashes Into Home in Western Germany - Reports

A light plane crashed into a home in the western German city of Wesel on Saturday, setting the roof on fire and killing three people, regional media said

The dead have not been identified, a spokesman for the Wesel district authority was cited as saying by the German Rheinische Post newspaper.

Two people were injured, including a small child.

It is not clear whether the pilot was among the casualties. The plane reportedly had room for two people.

The crash site has been cordoned off. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the building, which is said to house several families.

A parachute was found near the scene. The district authority spokesman reportedly said the police believed it to be a drogue parachute used for emergency landing.