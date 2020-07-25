UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead After Light Jet Crashes Into Home In Western Germany - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:47 PM

Three Dead After Light Jet Crashes Into Home in Western Germany - Reports

A light plane crashed into a home in the western German city of Wesel on Saturday, setting the roof on fire and killing three people, regional media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) A light plane crashed into a home in the western German city of Wesel on Saturday, setting the roof on fire and killing three people, regional media said.

The dead have not been identified, a spokesman for the Wesel district authority was cited as saying by the German Rheinische Post newspaper.

Two people were injured, including a small child.

It is not clear whether the pilot was among the casualties. The plane reportedly had room for two people.

The crash site has been cordoned off. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the building, which is said to house several families.

A parachute was found near the scene. The district authority spokesman reportedly said the police believed it to be a drogue parachute used for emergency landing.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police German SITE Post Media

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

50 minutes ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

1 hour ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Faisalabad Development Authority releases list of ..

3 minutes ago

People laid foundation of Naya Pakistan on July 25 ..

3 minutes ago

Wuhan Zall win to cap symbolic start to virus-hit ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.