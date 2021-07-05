UrduPoint.com
Three Dead After Powerful Landslide In Japan's Atami - Reports

Mon 05th July 2021

Three Dead After Powerful Landslide in Japan's Atami - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The number of people who died when heavy rains led to a landslide in the Japanese seaside city of Atami, located in Shizuoka Prefecture, has gone up to three, the NHK broadcaster reports.

On Sunday, NHK said that the death toll from the Saturday landslide in Atami stood at two.

Rescuers have saved 23 people but one woman succumbed to her injuries and died, NHK said on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that 19 people had been saved following the Atami landslide, while two were confirmed dead.

According to Suga, several people remain missing. The prime minister said that 130 houses were damaged as a result of the landslide.

