UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Home Outside Of US' Detroit - Sheriff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:40 AM

Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Home Outside of US' Detroit - Sheriff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) A small plane crashed into a residential home outside of the US city of Detroit on Saturday, leaving three people dead, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

The crash happened in Lyon Township of Oakland county in the state of Michigan.

"We have confirmed there are three fatalities at the scene believed to be the occupants and pilot of the plane," Bouchard wrote on Twitter.

According to the sheriff, all residents are reported to be out of the house.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

Related Topics

Dead Twitter Lyon Oakland Detroit All

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

6 hours ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

6 hours ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

6 hours ago

Five women killed, children wounded in Yemen weddi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.