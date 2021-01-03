Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Home Outside of US' Detroit - Sheriff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) A small plane crashed into a residential home outside of the US city of Detroit on Saturday, leaving three people dead, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

The crash happened in Lyon Township of Oakland county in the state of Michigan.

"We have confirmed there are three fatalities at the scene believed to be the occupants and pilot of the plane," Bouchard wrote on Twitter.

According to the sheriff, all residents are reported to be out of the house.

The investigation into the incident is underway.