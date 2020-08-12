Three Dead After Train Derails in Scotland - Police

Three people died when a train derailed in Aberdeenshire in Scotland, the British Transport Police said Wednesday

"Very sadly despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at the scene," the police said in a statement.

One of the victims is the train's driver.

Six people have been taken to hospital with injuries that do not appear to be serious.