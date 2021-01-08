UrduPoint.com
Three Dead After Training Jets Collide Mid-Air Near St.Petersburg - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Three people died and another one was injured on Friday in a mid-air collision of two single-engine flight training planes near the Russian city of St. Petersburg, an Emergencies Ministry source told Sputnik.

"A plane crashed on takeoff near Gostilitsy airport in the Lomonosov district.

There were four casualties, three of them died," the source in the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The crashed plane was identified as a Piper aircraft. The regional transport prosecutor's office said the collision happened over the runway at 1:40 pm (10:40 GMT).

The Piper PA-28 hit an ascending Cessna-150 aircraft that was flying without passengers, according to the prosecutor's office. Cessna landed after sustaining minor damage. Its pilot was not hurt.

More Stories From World

