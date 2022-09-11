Three Dead Amid Cholera Outbreak in Syria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) An outbreak of cholera has erupted in various parts of Syria, resulting in the death of at least three people, according to the country's authorities.

The Kurdish autonomous administration, not recognized by Damascus, announced on Saturday that three people who had fallen ill with cholera in Raqqa and in the Deir ez-Zor area have died.

At least 15 cholera cases have been registered on Kurdish territories in Syria.

At the same time, Syria's health ministry has reported 15 confirmed cases of cholera in the province of Aleppo. The first person to fall ill was a 9-year-old child who has since been released from hospital.

According to Syrian media reports, as part of ongoing checks, cholera was found in samples taken from sewage and at an ice cube factory, which was closed after that.