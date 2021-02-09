UrduPoint.com
Three Dead As Bomb Blasts Rock Central Afghanistan, Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:29 PM

At least three people are dead in separate bomb blasts that rocked Afghanistan's central province of Daykundi and the capital of Kabul on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) At least three people are dead in separate bomb blasts that rocked Afghanistan's central province of Daykundi and the capital of Kabul on Tuesday.

In Daykundi province, a bomb hit soldiers in the Tamzan Kotal area of Patoi district in the morning, killing one and injuring five others, according to Governor Mohammad Zia Hamdard.

The same morning, at least two people were killed and three others were injured in a bomb blast in Kabul's 5th district, police reported.

The security situation in Afghanistan remains tense as Kabul-Taliban talks in Doha appear to be in limbo given the new US administration reviewing the Trump-era peace deal with the Islamist movement.

