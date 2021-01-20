Three dead as gas blast rocks Madrid building

At least three people were killed on Wednesday when a huge explosion ripped through a building in Madrid, with officials confirming it was caused by a gas leak

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed on Wednesday when a huge explosion ripped through a building in Madrid, with officials confirming it was caused by a gas leak.

Images from the scene showed the walls on the top four or five storeys of the residential building in the heart of the La Latina neighbourhood had been blown out, with debris littered far and wide.

Government representative Jose Manuel Franco told Spain's public television that the blast occurred as a team of workmen were repairing the building's boiler.

Images broadcast on Spanish television showed cars destroyed by the force of the explosion and smoke billowing from the top floor of the six-storey building which housed local priests.

"I was just leaving a nearby clinic when I heard a very big explosion, it was so big I thought it was a bomb," Valentin Moreno, a 48-year-old salesman told AFP.

"There were people running and a lot of smoke and when I got there, I saw the building's facade had been completely destroyed.

" Franco confirmed it was a "gas explosion" and said there were three people dead and one missing, indicationg the toll could rise further.

At least one person sustained serious injuries, although no-one was hurt in a neighbouring elderly care home, he added.

Hundreds of police and rescuers filled the streets around the building which the archdiocese said housed local priests who worked in the area.

"Please pray there are no victims," tweeted the Virgin de la Paloma parish church, saying "one lay person has not been found".

"These were the living quarters for the local parish priests. They are being treated by the ambulance crews and out of danger," it said.

The building is located next door to an elderly care home, but no-one there was hurt, the head of the residence told Spanish public television.