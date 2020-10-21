UrduPoint.com
Three Dead As Guinea Hit By Post-election Violence

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:33 PM

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Three people died in Guinea's capital Conakry on Wednesday in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters, a security official said, following a tense weekend presidential election.

"At least three people died today that I saw with my own eyes... and about 10 others were wounded," Mamadou Keganan Doumbouya told AFP.

Hadjiratou Barry, a resident of a Conakary district where clashes were taking place, also told AFP -- through tears -- that her brother had been shot dead.

And a local doctor, who declined to be named, said he had received two dead bodies, and nine injured people, at his clinic.

The unrest follows a high-stakes presidential election on Sunday, in which President Alpha Conde ran for a third term in a controversial bid that had already sparked mass protests in the West African country.

With tensions already running high, Guinea's main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo on Monday declared victory in the election -- before the announcement of the official results, which are expected this week.

Opposition supporters are deeply suspicious about the fairness of the poll, although the government insists that it was fair.

Much of the tension in Guinea centres on Conde's candidacy.

Security forces repressed mass protests against the move from October last year, killing dozens of people.

In March, the 82-year-old president pushed through a new constitution which he argued would modernise the country. It also allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents, however.

On Wednesday, plumes of black smoke rose over an opposition stronghold in the capital Conakry, where protesters erected barricades and lit fires, an AFP journalist saw.

