Three dead as Japanese fishing boat collides with Russian ship

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Three crew members were dead as a Japanese fishing boat capsized after colliding with a Russian ship off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Wednesday, local media reported.

The five-crew-member fishing boat, which belongs to a fishery cooperative based in Hokkaido's Monbetsu, was catching hairy crabs when the collision occurred at around 6:00 a.m. local time, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The 662-ton Russian vessel, named Amur, had 23 crew members.

Among the three victims, one was the chief engineer in his 60s and the two others were in their 30s, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Of the remaining two crew members, one suffered minor injuries and the other was not injured, according to local fire fighters.