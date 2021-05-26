UrduPoint.com
Three Dead As Japanese Fishing Boat Collides With Russian Ship

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:13 PM

Three dead as Japanese fishing boat collides with Russian ship

Three crew members were dead as a Japanese fishing boat capsized after colliding with a Russian ship off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Wednesday, local media reported

The five-crew-member fishing boat, which belongs to a fishery cooperative based in Hokkaido's Monbetsu, was catching hairy crabs when the collision occurred at around 6:00 a.m. local time, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The 662-ton Russian vessel, named Amur, had 23 crew members.

Among the three victims, one was the chief engineer in his 60s and the two others were in their 30s, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Of the remaining two crew members, one suffered minor injuries and the other was not injured, according to local fire fighters.

