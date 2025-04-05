Three Dead As Strong Winds, Rain Lash Southern Spain
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Coria del Río, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Strong winds and heavy rain lashed southern Spain on Friday, killing three men in a warehouse whose roof had been blown off, officials said.
The warehouse was in a farm near Coria del Rio, a town of around 30,000 residents some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the southern city of Seville, a spokeswoman for local emergency services said.
"The person who raised the alarm explained during the call that the roof had been blown off and the walls had been damaged," she added.
When emergency services arrived at the scene they found three people dead, she added.
The victims were between the ages of 40 and 61 who are believed to have been workers of the warehouse, a representative of Spain's central government in Seville, Francisco Toscano, told reporters at the scene.
Two of the dead were brothers, he added.
Preliminary evidence indicates the damage to the warehouse "seems to be from a tornado", Toscano said.
Spain's national weather office Aemet issued an alert for much of the southern region of Andalusia on Friday due to the risk from strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by Storm Nuria which was also affecting neighbouring Portugal.
It was the fifth storm to hit Spain since the beginning of March, which received 2.5 times the average amount of rainfall for the month this year, according to the weather office.
The storms have been blamed for a total of 10 deaths, including the three who died on Friday.
Recent Stories
Dubai International Aquatics' open water swimming & water polo competitions kick ..
47 countries converge for Challenge Sir Bani Yas starting tomorrow
NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers
Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..
PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..
PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..
Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..
BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair
More Stories From World
-
Trump hails 'very productive' call with Vietnam leader6 minutes ago
-
Three dead as strong winds, rain lash southern Spain6 minutes ago
-
Stocks, oil slump as China retaliates and Trump digs in heels16 minutes ago
-
Myanmar's military actions worsen humanitarian situation in aftermath of deadly quake46 minutes ago
-
UN calls for global action to eliminate landmines threat56 minutes ago
-
US Fed Chair warns tariffs likely to push up inflation, cool growth56 minutes ago
-
How can the EU respond to Trump tariffs?1 hour ago
-
Canada loses jobs for first time in 3 years as US tariffs bite1 hour ago
-
Trump tariffs on Mexico: the good, the bad, the unknown3 hours ago
-
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis3 hours ago
-
Turkiye condemns Israeli ministers’ provocative statements3 hours ago
-
China holds commemorative events to honor martyrs on Qingming Festival6 hours ago