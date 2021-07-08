UrduPoint.com
Three Dead As Training Aircraft Crashes In Lebanon - Local Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:23 PM

Three people have been killed after a small Cessna training aircraft crashed in Lebanon's mountainous village of Ghosta 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Beirut, the head of the municipality confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday

Security and civil defense services arrived at the incident site for the rescue operation.

"There was a technical error, the plane started gaining altitude, hit the roof of a house and crashed into a mountain just behind the building. Three people died, the pilot and two passengers," the official said.

A source at the Beirut airport told Sputnik that the plane belonged to the Open Sky company.

