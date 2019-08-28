UrduPoint.com
Three Dead Due To Floods Caused By Torrential Rains In Japan - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Three Dead Due to Floods Caused by Torrential Rains in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) At least three people have been killed in southwestern Japan as a result of floods triggered by torrential rains, media reported on Wednesday.

A man died when his car was washed away by streams of water on the road in Saga Prefecture, NHK broadcaster reported.

Another man reportedly died in Fukuoka Prefecture and a woman was killed by the disaster in the city of Saga.

Authorities recommended the residents of these prefectures, as well as the prefecture of Nagasaki, to evacuate due to the threat of floods and landslides.

