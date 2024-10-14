Open Menu

Three Dead Due To Rain-related Disasters In Sri Lanka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Three dead due to rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Three persons have died due to adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka by Monday morning, according to the latest update by the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The DMC said Sri Lanka started experiencing heavy rain on Oct.

7, and as of Monday morning, 134,484 people belonging to 34,492 families have been displaced by rain-triggered disasters in 12 districts across the country.

Sri Lanka's irrigation department has warned of floods further near seven places of five main rivers.

According to the country's meteorology department, heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Related Topics

Weather Sri Lanka Died Matara Galle

Recent Stories

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

2 days ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

2 days ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

2 days ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

2 days ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago

More Stories From World