Three Dead, Five Missing In Indonesia Floods And Landslides
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Floods and landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java killed three people and left five more missing after heavy rains inundated two dozen towns, an official said Friday.
Torrential rains this week hit capital Jakarta and its surrounding cities, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate and authorities to use weather modification technology.
But the bad weather carried on in neighbouring West Java province Thursday, hitting most parts of its Sukabumi district, damaging houses and flooding hundreds of public facilities including schools and hospitals.
At least three people, including a child, were found dead, and five people in two separate districts were still missing, according to the local disaster agency.
"The disaster was caused by extreme weather and torrential rain with high intensity that lasted for a long time," agency spokesperson Andrie Setiawan told AFP.
At least 24 towns in the district were affected by flooding and landslides, he said, adding more than 200 people had to evacuate to higher ground.
Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April.
Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.
In January, at least 25 people died after floods and landslides hit a town in Central Java.
Around 70 people died in May last year after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.
Recent Stories
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..
More Stories From World
-
Three dead, five missing in Indonesia floods and landslides2 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks, bitcoin down as trade uncertainty roils markets12 minutes ago
-
Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears12 minutes ago
-
Min Aung Hlaing: Myanmar is very interested in promoting economic relations with Belarus22 minutes ago
-
International experts to conduct peer review at BelNPP22 minutes ago
-
Gang gunfights in Ecuador leaves 22 dead31 minutes ago
-
Chinese foreign minister highlights Global South cooperation, China's diplomatic vision32 minutes ago
-
Man trampled to death by elephant in India's West Bengal32 minutes ago
-
Woman suffers serious leg injuries in shark attack at Sydney beach32 minutes ago
-
Doncic, James lead Lakers fightback as Knicks downed in thriller32 minutes ago
-
Russia pummels Ukraine energy sites as US pushes for talks32 minutes ago
-
Passports Director inspects Umrah Halls at Madinah Airport42 minutes ago