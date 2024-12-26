Three Dead, Four Injured In Norway Bus Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM
A bus went off the road and ended up partially submerged in a lake near the Raftsundet strait that separates the Lofoten archipelago from the Norwegian mainland, killing three people and injuring four, police said Thursday
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A bus went off the road and ended up partially submerged in a lake near the Raftsundet strait that separates the Lofoten archipelago from the Norwegian mainland, killing three people and injuring four, police said Thursday.
"Many of the passengers on the bus were foreign nationals," police said, adding that 58 people were impacted.
Passengers from at least eight different countries were on the bus. The Lofoten archipelago is a popular winter destination to watch the northern lights.
Police said some of the evacuated passengers were transported to a local school while three were transported by helicopter to hospital.
"The weather conditions in the region are bad, complicating rescue operations," local police said in a statement.
Strong wind gusts are currently hitting the area.
"The priority now is to treat the injured and an investigation will be launched to clarify what transpired," Norwegian news agency NTB cited Nordland police officer Bent Are Eilertsen as saying.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan
Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangeme ..
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update
Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch
WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment
Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2024: NGO
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches international standard carbon Measurem ..
Certain elements misleading wheat farmers regarding wheat price : Spokesperson
Inter-Ministerial meeting reviews plans for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day
More Stories From World
-
WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment1 minute ago
-
Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2024: NGO1 minute ago
-
Three dead, four injured in Norway bus accident55 seconds ago
-
EU to propose sanctions targeting Russia 'shadow fleet' over cut cables42 seconds ago
-
Finns probing ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables37 seconds ago
-
What we know about crash of Azerbaijan Airlines plane1 hour ago
-
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal1 hour ago
-
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza1 hour ago
-
France's new PM to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday and Monday: govt1 hour ago
-
Kremlin cautions on 'hypotheses' over plane crash3 hours ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas4 hours ago
-
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza5 hours ago