Three Dead, Four Injured In Norway Bus Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A bus went off the road and ended up partially submerged in a lake near the Raftsundet strait that separates the Lofoten archipelago from the Norwegian mainland, killing three people and injuring four, police said Thursday.

"Many of the passengers on the bus were foreign nationals," police said, adding that 58 people were impacted.

Passengers from at least eight different countries were on the bus. The Lofoten archipelago is a popular winter destination to watch the northern lights.

Police said some of the evacuated passengers were transported to a local school while three were transported by helicopter to hospital.

"The weather conditions in the region are bad, complicating rescue operations," local police said in a statement.

Strong wind gusts are currently hitting the area.

"The priority now is to treat the injured and an investigation will be launched to clarify what transpired," Norwegian news agency NTB cited Nordland police officer Bent Are Eilertsen as saying.

