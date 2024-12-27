Three Dead, Four Injured In Norway Bus Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A bus carrying several foreign tourists went off the road and ended up partially submerged in a lake near the Raftsundet strait that separates the Lofoten archipelago from the Norwegian mainland, killing three people and injuring four, police said Thursday.
"Many of the passengers on the bus were foreign nationals," police said, adding that 58 people were impacted.
Passengers from eight countries were on board: China, France, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore and South Sudan.
The Lofoten archipelago is a popular winter destination to watch the northern lights.
Police said some of the evacuated passengers were brought to a local school while three were transported to hospital by helicopter.
"The weather conditions in the region are bad, complicating rescue operations," local police said in a statement.
Strong wind gusts are currently hitting the area.
"The priority now is to treat the injured and an investigation will be launched to clarify what transpired," Norwegian news agency NTB cited Nordland police officer Bent Are Eilertsen as saying.
He added it was proving difficult to contact relatives due to the lack of a complete list of passengers and the number of nationalities.
Recent Stories
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official
Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan
More Stories From World
-
Three dead, four injured in Norway bus accident5 minutes ago
-
WHO chief unhurt after Israeli airstrike that killed 2 people at Yemen airport: UN15 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table15 minutes ago
-
Fernandes sent off as Man Utd crash at Wolves, troubled Man City held by Everton45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 2nd update55 minutes ago
-
'Logical' that fatigued Spurs are faltering - Postecoglou1 hour ago
-
Troubled Man City held by lowly Everton, Chelsea title bid rocked1 hour ago
-
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks2 hours ago
-
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables2 hours ago
-
Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official2 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia warns against 'hypotheses'2 hours ago
-
WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment2 hours ago