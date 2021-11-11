UrduPoint.com

Three Dead In Algeria Landslide After Heavy Rain

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:51 PM

Three dead in Algeria landslide after heavy rain

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Three people died Thursday when a residential block collapsed in a landslide in Algiers, emergency services said, bringing to six the death toll this week in heavy rains in the Algerian capital.

A 17-year-old boy and two men were killed before dawn in the collapse of the "precarious" building in the Rais Hamidou district of northern Algiers, the fire and rescue service said.

"Rescuers are still searching for other possible victims," it said in a statement.

Two men and a woman died when their building collapsed in another landslide in the nearby Bologhine neighbourhood on Tuesday, also following heavy rain.

