Three Dead In Building Collapse In Kenyan Capital

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:07 PM

Three dead in building collapse in Kenyan capital

Three people died Friday and many more were feared trapped after a residential building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, sparking a panicked search for survivors beneath the rubble

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Three people died Friday and many more were feared trapped after a residential building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, sparking a panicked search for survivors beneath the rubble.

Onlookers swarmed the twisted ruins of the six-floor building, using their bare hands to pull injured people coated in dust from beneath the huge slabs of concrete.

The Kenyan Red Cross said 11 survivors had been recovered from the flattened block in Tassia estate, a densely-populated neighbourhood near the international airport.

At least three people have been confirmed killed, said Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njenga. He put the number of those rescued at 21.

