Three dead in Colombia protests: defence minister

Three people were killed during nationwide demonstrations in Colombia as part of a general strike protesting against the policies of President Ivan Duque's right-wing government, the defence minister said Friday

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Three people were killed during nationwide demonstrations in Colombia as part of a general strike protesting against the policies of President Ivan Duque's right-wing government , the defence minister said Friday.

Carlos Holmes Trujillo told reporters that the deaths had taken place during disturbances in the western Valle del Cauca department.

"Over the last few hours, the authorities have confirmed the death of two people during clashes in Buenaventura and of another in Candelaria, municipalities in Valle del Cauca," the minister said.

Hundreds of thousands of Colombians took to the streets in the capital Bogota and other cities on Thursday to protest Duque's economic, social and security policies.

There were reports of arrests and clashes as trade unions, students, opposition parties and the South American country's indigenous organizations took to the streets.