Three Dead In Construction Accident In North China's Shanxi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Three dead in construction accident in north China's Shanxi

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Three people have confirmed dead after a collapse of scaffolding on a construction site in Anze County, north China's Shanxi Province on Friday night, local authorities said Saturday.

The accident occured at around 10:00 p.m. on Friday. The scaffolding collapse resulted in the burying of seven individuals by reinforced concrete. Rescue efforts are continuing.

