Three Dead In Guinea Post-election Violence
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:42 PM
Three people died in Guinea's capital Conakry on Wednesday in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters, a security official said, following a tense weekend presidential election
Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Three people died in Guinea's capital Conakry on Wednesday in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters, a security official said, following a tense weekend presidential election.
"At least three people died today that I saw with my own eyes... and about 10 others were wounded," Mamadou Keganan Doumbouya told AFP.