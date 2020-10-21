UrduPoint.com
Three Dead In Guinea Post-election Violence

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:42 PM

Three dead in Guinea post-election violence

Three people died in Guinea's capital Conakry on Wednesday in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters, a security official said, following a tense weekend presidential election

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Three people died in Guinea's capital Conakry on Wednesday in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters, a security official said, following a tense weekend presidential election.

"At least three people died today that I saw with my own eyes... and about 10 others were wounded," Mamadou Keganan Doumbouya told AFP.

More Stories From World

