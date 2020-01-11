UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead In Ionian Migrant Boat Rescue: Greek Coastguard

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:54 PM

Three dead in Ionian migrant boat rescue: Greek coastguard

At least three people died Saturday and another 21 were rescued when a boat loaded with asylum-seekers sank in the Ionian Sea, the Greek coastguard said.

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three people died Saturday and another 21 were rescued when a boat loaded with asylum-seekers sank in the Ionian Sea, the Greek coastguard said.

The boat, with around 50 people on board, took on water near the island of Paxi during an apparent attempt to reach Italy.

Six coastguard patrol boats and two navy helicopters were engaged in the continuing rescue effort, authorities said.

Four passing cargo ships were also assisting the operation, the coastguard said.

Thousands of migrants and refugees have died in recent years while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in small, overloaded boats.

Twenty-two people have died or are still missing in migrant boat sinking in the area between Greece and southern Italy just this month, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Another 73 persons were rescued in separate incidents in the Aegean between Friday and Saturday, the Greek coastguard said.

str-jph/bmm

Related Topics

Water Died Italy Greece Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sultan Q ..

10 minutes ago

Three member gang arrested, abducted children reco ..

32 seconds ago

CS directs field officers to resolve people's prob ..

34 seconds ago

35 water filtration plants will be installed in di ..

35 seconds ago

Provincial Auqaf minister meets Chief Minister

38 seconds ago

At least 12 dead in migrant boat sinking

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.