Open Menu

Three Dead In Israeli Strikes In Syria: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Three dead in Israeli strikes in Syria: reports

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Three persons were killed in Israeli strikes south of Damascus Friday, a war monitor said, with media reporting an adviser from the Revolutionary Guards was among the dead.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said: "three member group were killed in a Israeli air strikes."

The targets included a site operated by Lebanese group on a road leading to the Sayyida Zeinab district and a site on the road to Damascus airport that had recently been vacated by fighter groups, the Britain-based war monitor said.

Mehr news agency said an adviser from the Revolutionary Guard, Saeed Alidadi, was also killed in the strikes.

Syrian state media reported damage from "Israeli" air strikes south of Damascus but did not mention casualties. The Israeli military declined to comment.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes, primarily targeting fighter forces and the Syrian army.

Its strikes have intensified since the war between Israel and fighter group began on October 7. Israel rarely comments on individual strikes but has said repeatedly that it will not allow rival group to expand its presence in Syria.

Friday's reported strikes were the second this week. On Monday, missiles fired on a base in Sayyida Zeinab housing Revolutionary Guard and fighter group that killed at least eight people, the Observatory reported.

A previous air strike in Sayyida Zeinab in late December also blamed on Israel, killed a senior Iranian high ranking officer. And on January 20, a strike on Damascus's Mazzeh neighbourhood targeting the Revolutionary Guards' Syria spy chief killed 13 people, the Observatory said.

lg-at/kir

Related Topics

Dead Army Syria Israel Damascus Road SITE January October December Media From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

3 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

3 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

4 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

4 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

5 hours ago
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

17 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

17 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From World