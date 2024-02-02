Three Dead In Israeli Strikes In Syria: Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Three persons were killed in Israeli strikes south of Damascus Friday, a war monitor said, with media reporting an adviser from the Revolutionary Guards was among the dead.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said: "three member group were killed in a Israeli air strikes."
The targets included a site operated by Lebanese group on a road leading to the Sayyida Zeinab district and a site on the road to Damascus airport that had recently been vacated by fighter groups, the Britain-based war monitor said.
Mehr news agency said an adviser from the Revolutionary Guard, Saeed Alidadi, was also killed in the strikes.
Syrian state media reported damage from "Israeli" air strikes south of Damascus but did not mention casualties. The Israeli military declined to comment.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes, primarily targeting fighter forces and the Syrian army.
Its strikes have intensified since the war between Israel and fighter group began on October 7. Israel rarely comments on individual strikes but has said repeatedly that it will not allow rival group to expand its presence in Syria.
Friday's reported strikes were the second this week. On Monday, missiles fired on a base in Sayyida Zeinab housing Revolutionary Guard and fighter group that killed at least eight people, the Observatory reported.
A previous air strike in Sayyida Zeinab in late December also blamed on Israel, killed a senior Iranian high ranking officer. And on January 20, a strike on Damascus's Mazzeh neighbourhood targeting the Revolutionary Guards' Syria spy chief killed 13 people, the Observatory said.
