Three dead in knife attack on German festival

Solingen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) German police on Saturday extended a major manhunt after a man stabbed to death three people and wounded eight others at a street festival in the city of Solingen.

Police closed off the centre of Solingen, while victims and witnesses were being questioned about the attack on Friday night, according to a statement which said five of the injured were in "serious" condition.

Special forces were among security personnel in the city centre while a helicopter flew overhead, according to an AFP journalist.

"An unidentified man attacked several people with a knife around 9.40 pm (1940 GMT)," said the statement released by police in the nearby city of Duesseldorf.

"Police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large contingent," it added, encouraging witnesses to submit photos, videos and any other information about the attack.