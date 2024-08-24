Three Dead In Knife Attack On German Festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Solingen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) German police on Saturday stepped up a major hunt for a man who stabbed three people to death and wounded eight others at a street festival in the city of Solingen, authorities said.
Police closed off the centre of Solingen after the attack on Friday night at the city's "Festival of Diversity". A police statement said five of the wounded were in "serious" condition.
Special forces were helping security personnel in the city centre while a helicopter flew overhead, according to an AFP journalist.
"Our security authorities are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator" of the "horrific act", Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying he "must be caught quickly and punished".
Thousands of people had gathered in front of a stage on the first night of the "Festival of Diversity", part of a series of events to mark Solingen's 650th anniversary, when the killing started.
"An unidentified man attacked several people with a knife around 9.40 pm (1940 GMT)," said the statement released by police in the nearby city of Duesseldorf.
"Police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large contingent," it added, encouraging witnesses to send them photos, videos and any other information about the attack.
