Open Menu

Three Dead In Knife Attack On German Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Three dead in knife attack on German festival

Solingen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) German police on Saturday stepped up a major hunt for a man who stabbed three people to death and wounded eight others at a street festival in the city of Solingen, authorities said.

Police closed off the centre of Solingen after the attack on Friday night at the city's "Festival of Diversity". A police statement said five of the wounded were in "serious" condition.

Special forces were helping security personnel in the city centre while a helicopter flew overhead, according to an AFP journalist.

"Our security authorities are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator" of the "horrific act", Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying he "must be caught quickly and punished".

Thousands of people had gathered in front of a stage on the first night of the "Festival of Diversity", part of a series of events to mark Solingen's 650th anniversary, when the killing started.

"An unidentified man attacked several people with a knife around 9.40 pm (1940 GMT)," said the statement released by police in the nearby city of Duesseldorf.

"Police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large contingent," it added, encouraging witnesses to send them photos, videos and any other information about the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Minister German Nancy Man

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World